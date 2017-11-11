Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's 'low-key' romance

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have agreed to keep their rekindled romance "low-key".

The pair were photographed together several times last week after they got back together but have since decided to stay out of the public eye as they focus on their relationship.

A source told PEOPLE: "They are great and very happy. It just got too crazy last week with all the attention.

"Justin canceled his tour to take care of his mental health and he wants to continue to focus on this. He didn't like the chaos, they agreed to stay more low-key."

Another source added: "Everything is okay with them. They just backed off a little from being out there and are being a bit more low-key."

Justin, 23, and Selena, 25, first started dating in 2010 and have had an on/off relationship over the past seven years.

However, they recently started spending time together again after Selena split from The Weeknd.

A source explained previously: "Justin was Selena's first love. He will always have a special place in her heart. She's always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right."

And another insider added: "Justin is doing great. Spending all week with Selena is the dream week for him. He is trying to take things slowly, but it hasn't really worked. He is too excited to spend time with her.

"He is waiting for Selena to tell him that they are officially back together. He doesn't feel any rush, because no doubt they are already emotionally back together. Justin still needs to win her family over and he knows it will take some time. But he very much feels he is a different person.