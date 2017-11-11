Serena Williams says fiance is spoiling their daughter

Serena Williams says her fiancé is spoiling their daughter.

The tennis ace and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia 10 weeks ago and Serena revealed that the Reddit co-founder can't stop lavishing gifts on the tot.

She tweeted: "I do love Alexis Sr. @alexisohanian but if he buys one more outfit or toy for Olympia @OlympiaOhanian I'm going to explode (sic)."

Meanwhile, Serena, 36, recently shared her hopes and wishes for her little girl in an open letter to her mother Oracene as she thanked the 65-year-old tennis coach for always being there.

She wrote: "Dear Mom, You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day ...

"I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong. It has been said that that I use drugs (No, I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage). It has been said I don't belong in Women's sports - that I belong in Men's - because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it) ...

"I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We don't all look the same. We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud! (sic)"