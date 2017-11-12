Lupita Nyong'o's nail polish addiction

Lupita Nyong'o is "addicted" to nail polish.

The 34-year-old actress has a huge cosmetics collection but her favourite items are paints for her fingers and she can't bear to lose any of them.

She admitted: "I own more make-up than I could ever imagine.

"I love eyebrow definition, so a good eyebrow liner is essential, and an eyeliner, usually a pencil.

"And a bright blush really warms up my cheeks.

"Nail polish is an addiction. I'd give away a handbag before I'd give away a nail polish."

But when she was younger, the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress wasn't allowed to wear make-up, but as she's grown older, she's learned to use cosmetics to accentuate her features, rather than mask them.

She told Grazia magazine: "My mother - who has never worn make-up herself - didn't allow me to wear make-up growing up.

"She always said, 'Your skin is beautiful the way it is.'

"For me, make-up is not a necessity. Make-up is not a mask, it's an adornment, an accessory."