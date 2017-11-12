Lupita Nyong'o's nail polish addiction

Lupita Nyong'o is "addicted" to nail polish.
The 34-year-old actress has a huge cosmetics collection but her favourite items are paints for her fingers and she can't bear to lose any of them.
She admitted: "I own more make-up than I could ever imagine.
"I love eyebrow definition, so a good eyebrow liner is essential, and an eyeliner, usually a pencil.
"And a bright blush really warms up my cheeks.
"Nail polish is an addiction. I'd give away a handbag before I'd give away a nail polish."
But when she was younger, the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress wasn't allowed to wear make-up, but as she's grown older, she's learned to use cosmetics to accentuate her features, rather than mask them.
She told Grazia magazine: "My mother - who has never worn make-up herself - didn't allow me to wear make-up growing up.
"She always said, 'Your skin is beautiful the way it is.'
"For me, make-up is not a necessity. Make-up is not a mask, it's an adornment, an accessory."
Lupita can still recall how she first understood the power of good make-up while promoting her first movie, '12 Years a Slave', in 2013.
She said: "For dark skin, the idea of blush is quite a foreign one. Then my make-up artist used a Lancome blush and it was the first time I understood what blush can do for dark skin."
When it comes to fashion, the 'Jungle Book' star doesn't follow trends, but she was terrified the first time she worked with a stylist.
She admitted: "My first fitting was nerve-wracking, because I'd never done anything like that before.
"And I'd never had to try and articulate my style to anyone, as I'd only ever dressed myself."
