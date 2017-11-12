Ashley Judd's new memoir?

Ashley Judd is planning a new memoir, which will go into detail about the alleged sexual harassment carried out on her by Harvey Weinstein.

The 49-year-old actress is reportedly set to frankly address the allegations she made against the producer in a new book and insiders have told the New York Post's Page Six column that publishers could offer an advance of more than $1 million to secure the rights to the tome.

Ashley's first book,' All That Is Bitter & Sweet', which documented her childhood with mother Naomi and sister Wynonna, was a bestseller.

Ashley had previously claimed that Weinstein sexually harassed her in his Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel room two decades ago.

She said: "I thought no meant no. I fought with this volley of 'no's' which he ignored. Who knows, maybe he heard them as maybe. Maybe he heard them as 'yeses'. Maybe they turned him on. I don't know ... He just kept coming at me with all this other stuff, and finally I just said 'When I win an Oscar in one of your movies, OK?' And he said, 'Yeah, when you get nominated.' I was like, 'No! When I win an Oscar.' And then I just fled."

And Ashley admitted part of her felt "shame" for making such a deal with the producer, but understands she did whatever she could to get out of the situation, which she knows is "good enough".

She added: "Am I proud of that? I'm of two minds. The part that shames myself says no. The part of me that understands the way shame works says 'That was absolutely brilliant, good job kid. You got out of there, well done.' It's a very important word, shame, and it's a very important thing to talk about. So we all did the best we can, and our best is good enough. And it's really OK to have responded however we responded."