Jessica Alba feels like 'Humpty Dumpty' when pregnant

Jessica Alba feels like "Humpty Dumpty" when she's pregnant.

The 'Sin City: A Dame To Kill For' star - who is expecting her third child, a baby boy, with her husband Cash Warren - really enjoyed the glamorous outfit she wore to the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City as she usually doesn't feel this pretty when she's expecting.

Speaking to reporters at the event, she said: "I like that I actually feel glamorous. I don't feel glamorous at all when I'm pregnant, so it's nice to kind of dress up and feel beautiful. I usually feel sort of like Humpty Dumpty, slothing around and hormonal, and nothing fits the same. But in this dress, I actually feel kind of pretty."

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old actress previously revealed her youngest daughter Haven, six, can't wait to have a baby brother.

She shared: "My six year old, she was worried about being a middle child, but she gets to be a big sister and a little sister. So, she's stoked about that - and she doesn't have to compete with another girl ...

"For me, the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more. When he comes home, they're like, 'Daddy!' It's like a party. When I come home, they're like, 'Oh, hey Mom.' I'm like, 'I do everything for you! I cook, I do all the things!'"

And Jessica - who also has nine-year-old daughter Honor with Cash - and the whole family are thrilled about the impending arrival.

She gushed on Instagram: "@cash_warren and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce... #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree (sic)"