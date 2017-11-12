Tim McGraw: Music's my saviour

Tim McGraw says music has been his "saviour".

The 'Live Like You Were Dying' hitmaker believes music has brought him "everything good that's happened in his life" including his wife Faith Hill, who he married in 1996.

He said: "There are nights when you walk off the stage and you think, 'I never wanna do that again.' There are those nights. It happens, where you lay down and you think, 'Why am I doing this? Why am I continuing to do this?'

"But look, it's been really good to me. Music has brought me everything good that's happened in my life. I mean, music has - anything that's ever happened good in my life has come from music. So it's a treasure to me. Whether I want to do it continually, whether I want to stop doing it, any of those things, it's my saviour in a lot of ways."

And the 50-year-old country music star was "hooked" on music the minute he first held a guitar.

Speaking about the first time he picked up the instrument, he told CBS Sunday Morning: "That was it. I was hooked. And first, because I realised that chicks like a guy with a guitar. That was probably the main reason that I kept playing."

Meanwhile, Tim previously revealed touring has strengthened their relationship with Faith.

He said: "For me, it's hearing her sing every night - that's the best part about [the tour]. Because she's not out there singing much ... To see her up on stage, having a great time and just belting it out? I mean, I always say it: when I'm on stage with her, it's like NASCAR trying to keep up with an Indy car. She's just that good. So, to watch her sing and see what she does is pretty inspiring."