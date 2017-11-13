Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrate two year anniversary

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrated their two year anniversary with champagne.

The 22-year-old model looked in love as she kissed her boyfriend to mark two years since they started dating whilst she held a glass of champagne topped with a strawberry.

Captioning the sweet Boomerang video posted on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "2 yrs w my favorite human (sic)"

The former One Direction star doesn't feel the pressure to move his relationship with Gigi to the next level as of yet though.

Asked if he feels a pressure to settle down, Zayn shared previously: "I don't think things like that should be decided based on feeling pressure. When it's the right time and place, hopefully that will happen. Who knows when that will be."

And the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker always "tries to do right" by Gigi.

When asked how he handles dating as a celebrity, he said: "We try not to think about it too much. There are a lot of people who are too busy in other people's lives. I just concentrate on my relationship and try to do right by my girlfriend and she does by me, and we hope for the best, as we all do!"

It comes after Gigi revealed she feels "inspired" by Zayn to take risks with

her own fashion choices.

She shared: "[Zayn] has amazing style on his own and we do the normal, 'Does this look good?' or 'Do you like this?' But he's really inspired me to wear what makes me happy and be really true to my own style because he does that every day. So, it's fun to watch him and from there have fun with my own style."