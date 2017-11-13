Sarah Hyland 'happy as can be' with Wells Adam

Sarah Hyland is "happy as can be" with Wells Adam.

The 'Modern Family' star recently went public with the 'Bachelorette' alum and she couldn't be happier, according to her co-star Julie Bowen.

Julie told Entertainment Tonight: "I have not met him. I can only say I was in on the ground floor of the flirting.

"He seems lovely, he seems like a really nice guy and he treats her really well. She's happy as can be. That's all you can want for your daughters, fake or real."

Sarah appeared to confirm her romance with Wells the other day when she shared a black and white picture of the pair in which she is cuddling up to him, while sticking her tongue out for the camera.

She wrote: "He puts up with me."

Whilst alongside the same picture on his own account, Wells added: "Back lit AF (sic)"

And Wells' 'Bachelor in Paradise' co-star Danielle Maltby - who he was romantically linked to after getting close on the show - was all in favour for the pair, confirming they are a "genuine couple".

She wrote: "Are you kidding me? I ship this couple SO hard! I've never seen Wells so giddy and happy! Try spreading some love instead of knocking down one of the cutest and most genuine coupling I've seen in a long time. (sic)"

Sarah was previously dating Dominic Sherwood for two years and she confirmed the pair had split in a Twitter post earlier this year.