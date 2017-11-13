Usher lists $1.8m mansion

Usher has put his Georgia mansion up for sale for $1.8 million - and it comes with a climate-controlled treehouse.

Should the main part of the 39-year-old singer's plush seven-bedroom property not tempt a potential seller to splash out nearly $2 million then a quick tour of the wooded spectacle, which also features a slide, could well do.

According to The Blast, the 'My Boo' hitmaker has slashed his original asking price of the house - which he bought from music manager L.A. Reid in 1998 for $1.2 million - from $2.48 million to $1.8 million.

If the treehouse doesn't do it for a possible purchaser then all is not lost as the eight-and-a-half bathroom mansion, which is located in Alpharetta, Georgia, is packed full of features, including a gourmet kitchen fit for forging a feast.

After cooking up some delicacies, new buyers might want to head to the master bathroom for a relaxing session as it comes complete with a sauna, soaking spa and rain shower.

What's more, those into their fitness could find the plush pad ideal as the home features its own yoga studio and ice bath - ideal for working off those beverages consumed in the covered terrace bar.

But anyone who wants to practice their dance moves before a tour or even a night out might like to head to the guest house because it comes complete with a private dance studio.

Usher previously put the abode on the market in 2008 for $1.95 million, but de-listed it two months later.