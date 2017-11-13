Madison Beer didn't expect Brooklyn Beckham romance

Madison Beer has confirmed she kissed Brooklyn Beckham - but knew they were never destined to be together.

The 18-year-old singer insists she is good pals with the photography student - the son of David and Victoria Beckham - and while the pair weren't ever likely to be in a relationship because of their friendship, she "adores" him.

She said: "We were just good friends that kissed one time and got photographed

"Everyone thought we were married. People forget that we're teenagers, we're both 18 year olds, we're not at that point.

"He was never my boyfriend, he's just a friend of mine who I adore."

Madison also insisted Brooklyn - who has recently rekindled his relationship with Chloe Grace Moretz - is not the subject of her new song 'Say It To My Face'.

Speaking at the MTV EMAs, she added to the Metro newspaper: "It's not about a boy. I get a lot of hate on the internet and I say to myself all the time, 'They'll never say it to my face.'

"They've said the meanest things you can imagine but I'm used to it ... it used to affect me a lot more than it does now."

Brooklyn confirmed he had got back together with Chloe - who he dated between 2014 and 2015, and then again for five months last summer - in September by describing her as "my girl" in a caption on a picture of himself lovingly cradling her leg.

He wrote: "These nights are my favourite . Missing my girl (sic)"