Camila Cabello isn't bothered by chart success

Camila Cabello isn't worried about chart success.

The 'Havana' hitmaker insists she isn't bothered about whether her songs are popular in the charts or get the recognition as her main focus is on making sure the song, album or performance is something she can look back on and be proud of.

Asked by reporters at the MTV EMAs if chart success or awards are more important to her, she said: "I feel like for me, it's about looking back and being like, I really did this how I wanted it to be. Whether it's a performance, a song or an album.

"It's just about just me looking back at it and saying yes, this is how I wanted to present it to the world. The success is not about the result or data from it, it's just about doing the best I can do from it."

And whilst she loves being able to follow her dreams, the 20-year-old singer misses having a "normal social life experience".

She explained: "This isn't a 9-to-5 job. It's not like we clock in and then we're out, like we're living together. I don't have a normal social life experience. Like, I'm not going to school and then going to parties after and meeting people. At the same time, I still need to live life. I'm human and I need to hug people, I need to laugh with people, I need to cry with people. Like, I need that part."

However, Camila feels much more "comfortable in her skin" now she is a bit older.

She added: "I think as you grow, you start discovering more about yourself and getting more comfortable in your skin. And I think that's made me feel like I don't have to do as much anymore.

"I get to make all these decisions for myself, so I can just wear what I want to wear and I don't have to wear a lot of makeup if I don't want to. I guess I'm just more in tune with who I am and what I like and what I don't - and I have the freedom to do it."