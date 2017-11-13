Cardi B plans red wedding

Cardi B's bridesmaids will wear suits at her wedding - and everyone else will be dressed in red.

The 25-year-old hip hop star got engaged to rapper Offset last month, and she has already started planning the color scheme for her nuptials, as well as the unconventional attire for her bridesmaids.

She said: "The world is not ready for it. Everybody got to be wearing red.

"And my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what's good."

But it's not just the outfits Cardi - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - is planning, because the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has hinted she wants to make changes to her nose.

Speaking to Vulture magazine, she added: "God makes everybody perfect, but sometimes He f**ks up."

She is then said to have asked one of her publicists for three weeks off in December to take care of the body part in a more permanent way.

This comes after Offset - real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus - splashed out $550,000 on Cardi's custom engagement ring.

The lavish band features an eight-carat diamond surrounded by two half-carat pear diamonds and two carats worth of other pink and white stones from Pristine Jewelers in New York City.

He popped the question to Cardi while she was on stage at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October.