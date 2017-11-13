Seal thinks Demi Lovato is called Susan

Seal thought Demi Lovato was called Susan.
The 25-year-old singer met the 'Kiss From a Rose' hitmaker in a lift over the weekend and while she was introduced to him as Demi, he thought she had a completely different moniker and addressed her as Susan.
Demi recalled the event on Twitter, writing: "Today in an elevator..
Max: "Seal meet Demi Lovato, Demi Lovato meet Seal"
Seal: "Hi Susan" (sic)"
But Demi is not the only big star to have had her name mistaken by another celebrity.
In 2014, John Travolta accidentally introduced Idina Menzel as "Adele Dazeem" on a slightly bigger stage - that year's Academy Awards.
The 'Grease' star later insisted he got her moniker wrong because the Oscars staff had changed her name to a phonetic spelling, and that he became "starstruck" by Goldie Hawn.
He explained: "The truth is, I was expected backstage and it was getting very close to the time I was supposed to go on and suddenly a page - an assistant to you - grabbed me and said, 'You're on in a minute.'
"I was like, 'What happened to 15 minutes?' and they didn't explain. Later I found out my actual page got stuck in an elevator and couldn't communicate to anybody so the back-up came to get me.
"As I get backstage I run into Goldie Hawn. She's sexy, charismatic, beautiful and I was starstruck, hugging and loving her up, forgetting I had to do this bit.
"Then they were like, 'OK you're on,' and then they said, 'Oh by the way, we've changed Idina's name to a phonetic spelling and I was like 'Wait - what do you mean?' 'Go!'
"So I go out there and I get to her thing and I go 'Huh?' In my mind I'm going 'What? What is that name? I don't know that name'. And it was this phonetic spelling, and I didn't rehearse it that way."
A year on, Idina got her revenge on John when she jokingly introduced him as "Glom Gazingo" at the 2015 Oscars.
Speaking to the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, she said: "Please welcome to the stage my very dear friend Glom Gazingo."
