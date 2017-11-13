Diana Ross to headline more Vegas shows

Diana Ross is set to return to Las Vegas in 2018.

The 'When You Tell Me That You Love Me' hitmaker will take to the stage for nine more performances of 'Diana Ross: Endless Memories' at the Encore Theatre at the Wynn Las Vegas.

The gigs will take place in February 2018, Entertainment Tonight reports.

It comes after it was revealed Diana would be honoured with the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 2017 American Music Awards on November 19.

Ross - who found fame as part of the 60s girl group The Supremes before enjoying decades of success as a solo singer - will be recognised for her outstanding contribution to the music industry and popular culture.

Speaking about the honour, she said in a statement at the time: "I have endless memories of all the years that I have appeared on the American Music Awards. It started with Dick Clark and the Caravan of Stars and American Bandstand. It was Dick Clark who said, 'Music is the soundtrack of our lives.' So true. I am so excited to be receiving this honourable award."

The 73-year-old singer also recently announced she would be releasing a new album titled 'Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection' on November 17.

Captioning the announcement, she wrote: "I send this special gift to you all. This collection of songs is from my heart to yours and I send my love and thanks and appreciation to you for my joyous amazing journey, it's so much fun."}

Ross will perform in Las Vegas on February 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17, 21, 23 and 24. Tickets will be available from Friday November 17 from http://www.wynnlasvegas.com.