Johnny Depp sells fifth and final penthouse

Johnny Depp has sold his fifth penthouse in Los Angeles.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star has managed to offload his final penthouse in the luxurious Eastern Columbia Building in sunny LA for $1.425million, making it the fifth property he has sold from this location after he listed them all for sale for $12.78million. It ended up being that each were sold separately, netting him $10.88million in total.

This particular penthouse has beautiful exposed brickwork and a fantastic view of Los Angeles. The kitchen is kitted out with stainless-steel appliances and in keeping with the theme, there is a steel-framed staircase which takes you up to a landing and the lounge. Another stairway goes up to the one master bedroom suite.

Depp started selling some houses following his split from Amber Heard last year, where he started by offloading two of his homes in October and November 2016, making more than $5.5 million after selling for $2.54 million and $3.09 million respectively.

It comes after Depp filed a lawsuit against The Management Group in January for $25 million, citing fraud and negligence, and they then hit back with a countersuit which blamed his money woes on a $2 million-a-month lifestyle.

But Depp believes that if he really was too blame, the company should have dropped him as a client long ago.

He said at the time: "I've worked very, very hard for a lot of years and trusted a lot of people, some who've clearly let me down. Why didn't they drop me as a client if I was so out of control? It's my money. If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it's my thing."