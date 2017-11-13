Ed Sheeran will get back on his bike

Ed Sheeran is planning to get back on his bike.

The 'Galway Girl' singer broke his arms after falling off his bicycle last month but he insists the accident hasn't put him off wanting to ride again because there was nothing about the painful incident that could have been prevented.

Asked if he has a phobia of bicycles now, he said: "No, I think that's the wrong way to live. I'm going to ride bicycles again, I'm going to ski, I'm going to go on skateboards.

" If I'm going to break my arm then I'm going to break my arm, nothing's going to stop me from having accidents."

While Ed was working on his latest album, 'Divide', he famously took a break from social media and he thinks it would be "very, very difficult" for younger people to follow his lead because they "know nothing" outside of the digital age.

But if they do decide on an online detox, the 26-year-old singer - who is dating Cherry Seaborn - advises on "starting small".

Speaking to Time Out Singapore, he said: "I think it'll be very very difficult for this new generation because they've known nothing but social media but you and I have lived without Facebook, Instagram and Twitter when we were growing up.

"It was easy for me because I could just revert back to being 14 and not need a phone.

!I'd say to start small. Going out to a bar with your mates, or dinner, you really don't need a phone then.

"Or don't sleep with your phone by the bed so you wake up and check it.