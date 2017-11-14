Flamborough photographers invited to submit to Greenbelt contest

Local shutterbugs can submit their entries in this year's Greenbelt Photo Contest until Jan. 10, 2018.
Co-ordinated by Friends of the Greenbelt Foundation, the McMichael Canadian Art Collection and the Professional Photographers of Canada (PPOC), the theme for this year's contest is “People in the Greenbelt.”
Photos can capture the moments in time when connections are made every day by people visiting, living and working in the Greenbelt, whether while hiking, enjoying farm fresh food or working the land.
Amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit their photos and view entries from other individuals electronically through an online web portal at www.greenbelt.ca/photo_contest.
Entries will be accepted until Jan. 10, 2018. Online voting for the “People’s Choice” winner will take place from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26. A panel of creative experts from the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, PPOC and the Friends of the Greenbelt Foundation will select the other winning photos.
The winning photographs will be showcased at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg, from March 10 to July 15 before touring the Greenbelt as a travelling exhibit.
Local shutterbugs can submit their entries in this year's Greenbelt Photo Contest until Jan. 10, 2018.
Co-ordinated by Friends of the Greenbelt Foundation, the McMichael Canadian Art Collection and the Professional Photographers of Canada (PPOC), the theme for this year's contest is “People in the Greenbelt.”
Photos can capture the moments in time when connections are made every day by people visiting, living and working in the Greenbelt, whether while hiking, enjoying farm fresh food or working the land.
Amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit their photos and view entries from other individuals electronically through an online web portal at www.greenbelt.ca/photo_contest.
Entries will be accepted until Jan. 10, 2018. Online voting for the “People’s Choice” winner will take place from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26. A panel of creative experts from the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, PPOC and the Friends of the Greenbelt Foundation will select the other winning photos.
The winning photographs will be showcased at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg, from March 10 to July 15 before touring the Greenbelt as a travelling exhibit.
Local shutterbugs can submit their entries in this year's Greenbelt Photo Contest until Jan. 10, 2018.
Co-ordinated by Friends of the Greenbelt Foundation, the McMichael Canadian Art Collection and the Professional Photographers of Canada (PPOC), the theme for this year's contest is “People in the Greenbelt.”
Photos can capture the moments in time when connections are made every day by people visiting, living and working in the Greenbelt, whether while hiking, enjoying farm fresh food or working the land.
Amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit their photos and view entries from other individuals electronically through an online web portal at www.greenbelt.ca/photo_contest.
Entries will be accepted until Jan. 10, 2018. Online voting for the “People’s Choice” winner will take place from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26. A panel of creative experts from the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, PPOC and the Friends of the Greenbelt Foundation will select the other winning photos.
The winning photographs will be showcased at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg, from March 10 to July 15 before touring the Greenbelt as a travelling exhibit.