Amy Schumer dating Chris Fischer?

Amy Schumer is reportedly dating Chris Fischer.

The 36-year-old comedian is believed to have struck up a romance with the chef, according to Us Weekly who have claimed the blonde beauty was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with the 'Beetlebung Farm Cookbook' author, 37, in New York City last week.

Not much else is known about the pair's speculated romance, and neither of the pair have confirmed their relationship as of the time of writing.

It comes after the 'Snatched' star called it quits with her former partner and furniture designer Ben Hanisch in May after they met on a dating app in November 2015, and went public with their romance in January last year.

A representative for Amy said at the time: "Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends."

Since splitting with Ben, Amy was rumoured to have been "growing close" to musician John Mayer after the pair reportedly enjoyed a few dates together.

A source said in August: "Amy and John have been friends for years but they have been growing closer over the past few months. They are both completely down to earth, and that's why they get on so well.

"It is early days but they have been on a few dates and she even shared a photograph of themselves on Instagram last month after they attended a comedy gig together.

"John is in the middle of a world tour and she is filming, which has made it hard for them to see each other. But they are talking a lot and they have been flirting on Instagram. They are definitely having fun."

It seems her fling with John didn't work out though, and if her romance with Chris is to flourish, he will need to be "protective" of her, as she praised the quality in her former partner.