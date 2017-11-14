A Flamborough Santa Claus Parade tradition

In less than two weeks, Santa will be coming to town and for a community as wonderful as Waterdown, that can only mean one thing: downtown is about to transform into something rarely seen anywhere else. For some of us, it’s just a tradition that we all expect, but for newcomers to our growing village, it has to be seen to be believed.

Starting in the early hours of Friday, Nov. 24, chairs will appear — a few to start, and before you know it, there are more chairs than there are free spaces. Trucks will appear, backing into their preferred viewing spots. Soon after, children will be sitting in the back waiting for the night to begin.

This is an amazing sight, but with it comes the challenges of trying to operate businesses or access private driveways. We ask that everyone be considerate of where they place their chairs or park their vehicles. Please avoid personal spaces on Main Street and respect the private property of the homeowners, and avoid their driveways. (Most homeowners will move them anyway.)

Hamilton Street and Highway 5 have their own challenges, as there are many new businesses and less parking available for consumers, so please do not park vehicles or leave chairs in an area that will infringe upon business operation.