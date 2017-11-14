Gigi Hadid: I don't have it all figured out

Gigi Hadid doesn't have life "figured out".

The 22-year-old fashion model - who is dating former One Direction star Zayn Malik - received the Woman of the Year prize at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Monday (13.11.17), and Gigi used her acceptance speech to say that just because she appears to have a perfect life, she still suffers the same self-doubts as other people.

After collecting her award from tennis ace Serena Williams, Gigi said: "I think my biggest responsibility, standing here, is to all the young women who are watching.

"I want to let you know that just because I'm standing here, winning this award, doesn't mean that I have it all figured out.

"I'm so grateful for every opportunity, but that doesn't mean that I wake up feeling like the Gigi the world expects me to be on a daily basis."

The blonde beauty explained that although she experiences her fair share of doubt and heartache, it's important to remember that "a small idea" can transform her outlook.

The model continued: "If you don't feel strong every day, that's okay, and it's normal.

"Every day, something new can inspire you, and a small thought or idea or action can change the course of your day, your week, your month, your year. You're never alone, and you're never stuck, no matter how down you feel."

Gigi also advised her fellow females to look to one another in their times of need.

She said: "Our success is never just about us, it's also about all women that paved the way so we could be here.