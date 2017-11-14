FICS celebrates serving Flamborough for 40 years

Over the years, FICS has played a leading role in starting a number of services in the community — including legal aid, income tax clinics, debt credit counselling, addiction and family counselling and the sexual health clinic — that are now run by other organizations. “A lot of services that we brought in are sustainable,” Scott said, noting that assessing community needs and facilitating social services for them is part of the FICS mandate.

FICS has also been active in providing senior and youth services, including the bus program that takes seniors grocery shopping every two weeks and Youth Employment Services (YES), which helps match young people looking for summer jobs with local businesses. In addition, in partnership with the Flamborough Review, it publishes a comprehensive community guide every year. The guide, listing Flamborough organizations, businesses and contact numbers, is an invaluable resource for area residents.

Scott, who joined FICS in 1996 and retired in 2016, said the Hamilton Public Library has taken FICS on as an umbrella organization and has been a great support over the years. The library donates space for the FICS office and provides IT support free of charge.

Other organizations that have helped FICS include the United Way, Ontario Trillium Foundation, Hamilton Community Foundation, Ontario Sports and Recreation, the Ministry of Seniors Affairs and the City of Hamilton. The city provides about 30 per cent of the organization’s funding, with the remainder coming from government grants and donations from businesses, service clubs and individuals.

“It’s an ongoing struggle to get funding,” Steinbring acknowledged, adding that a lot of people think FICS is a city service and don’t know it is a charity dependent on donations. “It’s important for the community to step up and support us.”

Turkstra Lumber in Waterdown has helped in recent years by providing space for weekly summer barbecues that have raised upwards of $2,000 per summer for FICS, but a bigger fundraising event is needed to cover the organization’s operating costs, Steinbring said.

Steinbring, who became executive director of FICS in April 2016, said the organization recently obtained a grant from the province to promote senior volunteerism in Flamborough. A volunteer fair will be held in February to support this initiative and FICS will also launch a Flamborough Senior Volunteer of the Year Award in 2018. Other upcoming projects include redevelopment of its website and rebranding, which involves a review of all of the organization’s communication lines.

Looking further down the road, Jamieson said she expects FICS will still be part of the fabric of the community 40 years from now. “It’ll change and evolve, but it should be here because it’s a community thing.”

