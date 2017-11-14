FLAMBOROUGH SENIORS: A season of celebration

No matter your faith or philosophy, this time of year is the busiest — planning and attending events, preparing for holiday giving, volunteering to support others.

Flamborough Information & Community Services is always busy planning events and supporting others. Added to this year’s mix, Flamborough Information is celebrating 40 years of community service, and on Wednesday, Nov. 22, we will be hosting a community open house from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Flamborough Seniors Centre. The event will feature a retrospective display, an early peak at our new look, program updates, volunteer acknowledgement, cake, refreshments, and door prizes. Join us!

At our open house, we will also promote two annual activities that truly demonstrate our commitment to the most vulnerable in the community. Every year Flamborough Information co-ordinates the Seniors Holiday Gift Connection program in partnership with the Flamborough Review. Vulnerable seniors, who may otherwise go without, are provided with wish list items that will help make their holiday more cheerful. Their lists often include food, personal care products and warm clothing. We encourage community members and groups to sponsor a senior directly or make a cash donation to the program so that our volunteers and connectors can purchase items and prepare a holiday package for every senior in need. If you would like to support this important community activity, please drop into the open house or call 905-689-7880.

Another activity Flamborough Information will be promoting at the open house is our annual United Way Halton Hamilton Raffle. The local United Way helps fund Flamborough seniors programs that reduce isolation and encourage participation in education and social events. The theme of this year’s raffle is "The Art of Wine and Baking." Items include a beautiful watercolour painting by English artist Jane Horton, a basket of six bottles of wine, and a basket of bakeware and cookbooks — and more wine. Tickets are one for $2 or three for $5 — each basket is valued around $100 — the perfect start to holiday giving and entertaining. Tickets will be on sale at the open house and at the office Monday-Thursday, 9-4. Draw will be held Nov. 30.