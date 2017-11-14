Ben Affleck excited for kids to see Justice League

Ben Affleck can't wait to take his brood to see him in 'Justice League'.

The 45-year-old actor stars as Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego Batman in the DC Extended Universe ensemble movie, and has admitted he's excited to be able to take his children, 11-year-old Violet, eight-year-old Seraphina and five-year-old Samuel - whom he has with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner - to the theatre to see the flick once his life "gets a little less busy".

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They haven't seen it. This movie has only been really finished properly in the last few weeks and I'm gonna set up a screening ... it's not a screening. I'll just take them to the theatre at some point when my life gets a little less busy.

"That's sort of the way you should do it. That's the really fun thing about these movies. The genre movie, the spectacle, you see it on the big screen because a lot of work went into making it seem big, you know?"

But Ben's children might not be as impressed with his performance in the blockbuster as he hopes, as last month he revealed his eldest daughter is already embarrassed of him.

He said: "[For] my oldest daughter, I'm already embarrassing, you know what I mean? I'm like, 'How can I be embarrassing? I'm Batman. That embarrasses you?' She's like, 'Dad, pick me up down the street."

For the star's daughters, it isn't Batman that caught their attention in the movie, but rather Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot.

He added: "The girls were into Wonder Woman. I like to think they were into Batman a little, but my girls [were] definitely into Wonder Woman."

'Justice League' hits cinemas on November 17 and also stars Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.