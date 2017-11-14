Rose McGowan hands herself in to police

Rose McGowan has allegedly handed herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The 44-year-old actress faced arrest last month after a warrant was issued by police when they discovered traces of narcotics in belongings she left behind on a flight arriving from Los Angeles at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 20.

And now, two weeks after the warrant was issued, Rose has allegedly turned herself in to police officials in Virginia, where she was later released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

According to TMZ.com, the former 'Charmed' star could face up to a year in prison if convicted of the alleged offences.

When the warrant was issued, Rose was ordered to a Loudoun County Virginia court to settle the charges, which dated back to the start of this year.

Rob Yingling, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, said at the time: "Her personal belongings that were left behind from a flight arriving on January 20 tested positive for narcotics.

"Our police have attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so that she can appear in a Loudoun County Virginia court to respond to the charge."

Rob also said airport police "have been issued a bench warrant and entered it into a national law enforcement database", and admitted the charge against the actress is a felony.

However, Rose then hit out at the warrant, suggesting someone is attempting to "silence" her after she recently claimed disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein had raped her in 1997.

She wrote on Twitter: "Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSES**T. (sic)"