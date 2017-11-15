Harvey Weinstein being sued for allegedly raping an unnamed actress

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of rape by another woman.

The 65-year-old film producer is alleged to have masturbated in front of the unnamed actress - whose name is listed in court documents as Jane Doe - in 2015 and then raped her the following year at the same Beverly Hills hotel.

The woman claims she met the movie executive, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by a host of actresses since October, at a party in Los Angeles in 2011, when she says Weinstein offered to help her with her film career.

In the court documents, the unnamed woman alleges the duo swapped numbers and "maintained regular communication ... every few months thereafter".

She also claims that in 2015, Weinstein met her at the Montage hotel to talk about a role on the show 'Marco Polo', as well as "two to three other projects" he was involved with.

But she alleges that at some stage during their time at the hotel, Weinstein asked he if he could masturbate in front of her - to which she said "no".

According to the actress, the producer subsequently grabbed her wrist with one hand while masturbating with his other hand.

The court documents claim that the actress and Weinstein met again at the same hotel in 2016, when she thought she would be celebrating her upcoming role in the show, thereby "giving her the impression that she had been chosen for the part".

However, the unnamed star says Weinstein briefly excused himself from the room before returning shortly afterwards in a bathrobe, prompting her to insist she "did not want to do anything sexual with him".

But she says her insistence was ignored and that Weinstein then "forcefully threw her" on the bed, pulled down her jeans and performed oral sex on her.