Gwen Stefani 'scored' with Sexiest Man Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani thinks she "looks really good" now Blake Shelton has been named Sexiest Man Alive.

The 48-year-old singer was stunned to hear about the rumors he was to take People magazine's coveted crown and felt the accolade proved she has really "scored" when it comes to her boyfriend of two years.

Asked about the speculation shortly before Blake's title was officially announced, she told 'Access Hollywood': "What? Oh my god, well they got that right!

"Wow, I knew I was onto something. Wow, I'm gonna look really good huh? I already had scored but now I really scored."

And even if it turned out the 'Came Here To Forget' hitmaker wasn't this year's winner, Gwen - who has sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and three-year-old Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - didn't mind.

Asked how she'd react if someone else got the title, she quipped: "I still score."

Blake was stunned to be named Sexiest Man Alive and joked he thought the publication must be "running out of people" to give it to.

Asked what went through his mind when he found out about being given the accolade, he quipped: "That y'all must be running out of people.

Like, Wow, we're down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical."

The 41-year-old country singer was shocked to be given the honor as he considered himself to be "fat" growing up.