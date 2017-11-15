Chrissy Teigen's dog out of hospital

Chrissy Teigen's dog has a tumor on his heart.
The 'Lip Sync Battle' star and her husband John Legend rushed their beloved bulldog Puddy to the emergency vets earlier this week, but they've now been allowed to bring him home, though he is still not well.
But Chrissy is just happy to have her pet with her for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
She shared a short video of Puddy at home with her and John's 19-month-old daughter Luna and captioned her Twitter post: "My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you (sic)"
She then added: "...he does have a tumor on his heart and he's basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving.(sic)"
Chrissy, 31, revealed on Sunday (11.12.17) she'd had to take Puddy for medical assistance.
She tweeted: "At the emergency vet with my old man bulldog puddy. Please send him happy doggy thoughts :( my first born baby (sic)"
Chrissy later told her fans of Puddy's condition and admitted she was going to have a sleepless night worrying about her canine companion.
She wrote: "Heart failure but he is stable at the moment. not sleeping tonight that's for sure. Thank you (sic)"
But the following day, she was up "bright and early" to visit the pooch, sharing a picture of her coffee machine to suggest caffeine would help keep her alert for the hours ahead.
Puddy's illness comes two and a half years after he married Chrissy and John's other bulldog Pippa.
The couple sprinkled rose petals down the aisle for the happy canine couple and even fed them their first piece of wedding cake on their big day.
The pets were appropriately dressed for the occasion in suit and bow tie and a bridal gown, and they found time to take some snaps with their owner-turned-wedding singer in a photobooth at their mutt marriage.
John even officiated the wedding for the pooch pair who looked to be thoroughly enjoying their canine ceremony.
The 'All Of Me' hitmaker put on the dogs' big day to help promote an initiative for his charity, The Show Me Campaign, which aims to give impoverished kids a great education.
Chrissy Teigen's dog has a tumor on his heart.
The 'Lip Sync Battle' star and her husband John Legend rushed their beloved bulldog Puddy to the emergency vets earlier this week, but they've now been allowed to bring him home, though he is still not well.
But Chrissy is just happy to have her pet with her for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
She shared a short video of Puddy at home with her and John's 19-month-old daughter Luna and captioned her Twitter post: "My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you (sic)"
She then added: "...he does have a tumor on his heart and he's basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving.(sic)"
Chrissy, 31, revealed on Sunday (11.12.17) she'd had to take Puddy for medical assistance.
She tweeted: "At the emergency vet with my old man bulldog puddy. Please send him happy doggy thoughts :( my first born baby (sic)"
Chrissy later told her fans of Puddy's condition and admitted she was going to have a sleepless night worrying about her canine companion.
She wrote: "Heart failure but he is stable at the moment. not sleeping tonight that's for sure. Thank you (sic)"
But the following day, she was up "bright and early" to visit the pooch, sharing a picture of her coffee machine to suggest caffeine would help keep her alert for the hours ahead.
Puddy's illness comes two and a half years after he married Chrissy and John's other bulldog Pippa.
The couple sprinkled rose petals down the aisle for the happy canine couple and even fed them their first piece of wedding cake on their big day.
The pets were appropriately dressed for the occasion in suit and bow tie and a bridal gown, and they found time to take some snaps with their owner-turned-wedding singer in a photobooth at their mutt marriage.
John even officiated the wedding for the pooch pair who looked to be thoroughly enjoying their canine ceremony.
The 'All Of Me' hitmaker put on the dogs' big day to help promote an initiative for his charity, The Show Me Campaign, which aims to give impoverished kids a great education.
Chrissy Teigen's dog has a tumor on his heart.
The 'Lip Sync Battle' star and her husband John Legend rushed their beloved bulldog Puddy to the emergency vets earlier this week, but they've now been allowed to bring him home, though he is still not well.
But Chrissy is just happy to have her pet with her for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
She shared a short video of Puddy at home with her and John's 19-month-old daughter Luna and captioned her Twitter post: "My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you (sic)"
She then added: "...he does have a tumor on his heart and he's basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving.(sic)"
Chrissy, 31, revealed on Sunday (11.12.17) she'd had to take Puddy for medical assistance.
She tweeted: "At the emergency vet with my old man bulldog puddy. Please send him happy doggy thoughts :( my first born baby (sic)"
Chrissy later told her fans of Puddy's condition and admitted she was going to have a sleepless night worrying about her canine companion.
She wrote: "Heart failure but he is stable at the moment. not sleeping tonight that's for sure. Thank you (sic)"
But the following day, she was up "bright and early" to visit the pooch, sharing a picture of her coffee machine to suggest caffeine would help keep her alert for the hours ahead.
Puddy's illness comes two and a half years after he married Chrissy and John's other bulldog Pippa.
The couple sprinkled rose petals down the aisle for the happy canine couple and even fed them their first piece of wedding cake on their big day.
The pets were appropriately dressed for the occasion in suit and bow tie and a bridal gown, and they found time to take some snaps with their owner-turned-wedding singer in a photobooth at their mutt marriage.
John even officiated the wedding for the pooch pair who looked to be thoroughly enjoying their canine ceremony.
The 'All Of Me' hitmaker put on the dogs' big day to help promote an initiative for his charity, The Show Me Campaign, which aims to give impoverished kids a great education.