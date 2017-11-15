Scooter Braun feared Justin Bieber would die when he suffered a breakdown in 2014.

The 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker's manager feared the worst during Bieber's troubled period three years ago - when he was caught in a series of controversial antics including a DUI arrest, video footage of him urinating in a bucket and alleged drug use - and admits it was a very "scary" time for everyone.

He said: "To me, the only point I had where it was, 'Is it over?' wasn't a scary career over. I thought I was going to lose him. I thought he was going to die, you know?

"That was the scariest point, because he was an adult, so he could go away from me. I couldn't force him to stay next to me. There were points where I didn't know if in the morning he was going to be there, and I was petrified."

However, Braun has no plans to go into detail about what happened as he feels it is a story that Bieber should tell himself but he doesn't think Bieber remembers much of it anyway.

Speaking on Complex's Blueprint programme, he added: "I think that's his story to tell, and I think at the right time he'll tell the complete story. think - funny enough - his perspective and maybe some of who were there are [at the time] going to be very different, because a lot of it, he doesn't remember."

It comes after Braun admitted Bieber's breakdown in 2014 was "worse than people realised".

He said: "It was worse than people realised. I failed him day after day. We were living in hell because he was in such a dark place ... Some of the biggest people in the industry, people invested in Justin's career, told me, 'It's over. Focus on something else. That kid is done.' I made a promise to him when he was 13 that I would never give up on him. I plan on keeping that promise."