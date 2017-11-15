Nicki Minaj wants to break the internet with Paper magazine

Nicki Minaj has unveiled her own "break the internet" issue of Paper magazine - which shows her having a threesome with herself on the cover.

The 'Anaconda' rapper is the front cover star of the Winter 2017 issue of the publication and she has posed for photographer Ellen Von Unwerth for a highly sexualised image which shows her sitting topless on a leopard skin chair with her legs spread wide open as two scantily clad 'clones' of her are draped across her in very suggestive poses, with one grabbing her breast.

At the bottom of the cover are the words "Minaj A Trois' - a wordplay on the phrase "menage a trois", which means to be engaged in a romance involving three people - and "Break The Internet", which is a reference to the Winter 2014 edition of Paper which featured Kim Kardashian West on the front baring her world famous butt covered in oil.

Nicki, 34, posted the Paper cover on her Twitter account along with the caption: "Wanna Minaj? @papermagazine photos by @ellenvonunwerth #BreakTheInternet edition (sic)"