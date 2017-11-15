Drake slams fan for groping female concert-goers

Drake has stepped in to stop a male fan from groping female concert-goers at a show in Sydney, Australia.

The 31-year-old rapper was performing on stage in the Australian city on Wednesday (15.11.17) as part of his tour of the country, when he stopped to address a person in the crowd who was seemingly making unwanted advances toward a female fan.

In a video shared by Instagram user louisesukari, Drake can be seen stopping is performance of 'Know Yourself' to speak to the male.

He said in the clip: "If you don't stop touching girls, I will come out there and f**k you up. I'm not playing. If you don't stop putting your hands on girls, I'm gonna come out there and f**k your a** up."

Drake's comments were met with cheers from the crowd who turned against the male, though it is unknown at the time of writing whether he was booted from the venue.

The clip was captioned: "I got this close to Drake threatening to jump into the crowd to start a fight with a guy groping a woman in the audience. Violence against women, 6 God says no. #heropapi #protecterofthepeople #6god #legend #viewsfromthe6 @champagnepapi (sic)"

It isn't the only run-in with a fan the 'Hotline Bling' singer has had either, as back in July a 24-year-old super fan was arrested after breaking into the star's home for the second time.

The young woman, nicknamed the "thirsty thief" after only helping herself to refreshments during her first break-in in April, returned to his mansion in July while the star was away and told security she was "on the list".

When the police were called, the woman started "spitting at three deputies before being blasted with pepper spray".

She was reportedly arrested for "trespassing and assault on a police officer".