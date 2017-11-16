Julia Louis-Dreyfus 'wants to keep working through her cancer batte'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants to keep working through her cancer battle.

The 56-year-old actress is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer and while production on her HBO comedy series 'Veep' has been halted, Julia intends to return to the show's set in the near future.

Executive producer Frank Rich explained: "Julia is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and we're obviously postponing production of the show - we were supposed to have started now - while she's in treatment. But the expectation is that we will shoot again.

"We have one more season we're doing, which we're incredibly excited about."

Frank also revealed that the production team have been busily making plans around Julia's cancer treatment.

Speaking to SiriusXM, he shared: "Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength, around her treatment we've been having with the cast in Los Angeles, table reads of scripts for the final season as they're ready."

He explained, too, that despite the stresses and strains of her treatment, Julia remains upbeat about life and he's already looking forward to welcoming the actress "back at full speed".

He said: "So it's been quite something because she's fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness. And yet, wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow without being crazy about it.

"I've seen her as recently as ten days ago, and watched her just be hilarious playing Selina Meyer. With the cast all around her playing the assorted group of idiots that Selena has to deal with on a weekly basis on the show. So she's got a great support system.

"She's a very strong person and we can't wait to welcome her back at full speed."