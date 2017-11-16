Suki Waterhouse 'spotted kissing ex Miles Kane'

Suki Waterhouse and Miles Kane have sparked speculation they are back together.

The 25-year-old model and the Last Shadow Puppets frontman - who previously dated from 2011 to 2013 - were spotted "kissing and cuddling" at a Liam Gallagher concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday (14.11.17).

An eyewitness told The Sun newspaper: "They went to Liam's concert at The Wiltern together and it was much more than just a friendly thing.

"Suki was being very affectionate with Miles. They were kissing and cuddling.

"They looked super-close. It definitely didn't look like they had just bumped into each other there. It was clear they were an item and didn't care who saw them."

Suki - who was last known to be dating 'Star Wars' actor Diego Luna - went on to hook up with Bradley Cooper after Miles, who romanced TV presenter Laura Whitmore, and then reality TV star Rosie Fortescue.

The 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' actress was last seen with Diego five weeks ago in New York, three months before they were last photographed together.

The pair met on the set of 2016 movie 'Bad Batch', which also starred Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey.

Miles, 31, and Suki split in February 2013 and he later revealed he had predicted their break up in some of his song lyrics.

Speaking in June 2013, he said: "I fell in love for the first time making this album, but I fell out of love too.