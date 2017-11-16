Kim Kardashian West's perfume makes her $10m in one day

Kim Kardashian West made $10 million in one day from sales of her new perfume collection.

The 37-year-old star's KKW Fragrance line, which consists of three scents, Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud and Crystal Gardenia Citrus, were snapped up by fans of the reality TV beauty after going on sale online on Wednesday (15.11.17).

According to TMZ, 300,000 bottles were produced and the whole lot are expected to sell out by today (16.11.17), which will increase sales to $14 million.

Kim launched a big social media campaign to promote her new perfumes and even set up a new Twitter account, KKW Fragrance, but that has only attracted just over 1,500 followers at the time of writing.

But on the opening sales day #KKWFragrance started trending on Twitter and Kim's momager Kris Jenner also encouraged her fans to splash out on her daughter's new beauty line.

She tweeted: "I'm obsessseedd!! Kim's new fragrances just launched on http://KKWFRAGRANCE.COM ! How beautiful is this packaging and the scents are to die for!! (sic)"

Kim - who has kids North, four, and 23-month-old Saint, with rapper husband Kanye West - has revealed the inspiration behind her new scents were healing crystals which her pals gifted her in the wake of her horrific Paris armed robbery last year, during which thieves tied the raven-haired beauty up, put her in a bath and stole $11 million worth of jewels.

She told WWD: "Honestly, after my Paris situation, a lot of my friends would come over and bring me healing crystals, and I obviously knew what they were - it's very LA. and it's very popular right now - but for me it meant something so different.

"I was sitting there and I'd get these collections of them and I started to really dig deeper into what they meant and the meanings behind them and started to go to these crystal warehouses in Culver City and downtown [LA]."