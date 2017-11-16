Kim Kardashian West drinks fish smoothie to avoid pregnancy chat

Kim Kardashian West opted to drink a sardine smoothie to avoid speaking about her sisters' pregnancies.

The 37-year-old star was appeared on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' and was quizzed by the host on a number of personal topics and was offered the chance to opt out by accepting a forfeit.

When asked if Khloe Kardashian, 33, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and if Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby, Kim declined answering and had to drink down the fishy beverage.

During the game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, James, 39, asked: "I'm going to give you a sardine smoothie. You love a smoothie. Just think of it as a green juice just with sardines in it. Kim, there have been lots of rumours about your sisters, Khloe and Kylie, being pregnant. Are they true? Yes or no?"

But Kim made the sacrifice and simply picked up the discoloured liquid with foam on top and took a sip, although she swiftly spat it out.

She said: "F**k! The aftertaste. I have to go to dinner after this. So f***ing disgusting."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was then asked to rank her five other female siblings and her mother Kris Jenner from best to worst dressed, or swallow bird's saliva.

But Kim was more than happy to act as the fashion police to her family.

James said: "I'm going to give you the bird saliva, which I'm still not entirely sure how they get it. Kim, this is your question. Kim, you have a very fashionable family Kendall, Kylie, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris. Rank them from best dressed to worst dressed."

Kim swiftly replied: "OK, best dressed I would say Kendall, second I'd go for Kris Jenner, third Kourtney, fourth Kylie, no the one before can be Kylie then Kourtney, and then Khloe. She's going to kill me. I'm so sorry."