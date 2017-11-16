Adam Levine: Sexiest Man title helped me marry Victoria's Secret Angel

Adam Levine thinks his Sexiest Man Alive title helped him marry Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo.
The 38-year-old Maroon 5 frontman awarded the title by PEOPLE magazine in 2013 and during his 12-month reign he ended up tying the knot with the stunning 28-year-old South African model.
Adam admits the Sexiest Man Alive moniker - currently held by Blake Shelton - was a great "ego boost" and has joked it may contributed to Behati's decision to say yes to his marriage proposal.
Speaking to Shortlist Magazine, he said: "Well, I got married! Which was great. [Being the world's sexiest non-corpse] is the least and most important thing. I mean - it's flattering. It's an ego boost and an honour. Thank you, People magazine!"
As well as being the frontman for Maroon 5, Adam - who is expecting his second daughter with Behati - is also a judge on 'The Voice' alongside Blake Shelton.
And Blake - who is in a relationship with Gwen Stefani - has said he can't wait to tease Adam about him taking his handsome crown.
Blake, 41, joked: "I can't wait to shove this up Adam's ass. As proud as I am and honoured that you guys asked me, that's really the only thing I care about."
And Blake is shocked that he was given the title as he considered himself to be "fat" growing up.
