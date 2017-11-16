Rose Byrne gives birth

Rose Byrne has welcomed her second child into the world.

The 38-year-old actress and her partner Bobby Cannavale - with whom she already has 21-month-old son Rocco - have become parents for the second time, according to a report by People magazine.

No other details are known about the new arrival, as the pair have remained secretive about their second foray into parenthood, but it is believed the tot arrived on Thursday (16.11.17).

The 'Bridesmaids' actress announced her second pregnancy during an interview with David Jones magazine in August this year, where she revealed she had been getting "more attention" than usual on the set of her forthcoming film 'Peter Rabbit' because she was with child.

She said at the time: "I'm a little tired but feeling good.

"Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."

Rose stars as Bea in the live-action 'Peter Rabbit' movie and admitted she decided to do a children's film after Rocco was born.

She added to the magazine: "I've always wanted to do a kids' film. And I thought it would be sweet to do one now that I've had my own child."

Rose could be in for a tough few months now that her second child has been born, as after the birth of Rocco she revealed she hadn't left the house in three months because taking care of her son took so much effort.

She said: "I'm still in a fog. I haven't even left my apartment in three months. It takes an hour and 45 minutes to get out of the house with a baby, and by the time I'm ready, I'm exhausted. I'm done, I'm going back in. I don't care!"