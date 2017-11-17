Joel Edgerton buys Leonardo DiCaprio's $25k painting

Joel Edgerton has splashed out $25,000 on a painting owned by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 'Great Gatsby' star forked out the huge figure on the artwork at the Inaugural Fundraising Gala for The Fred Hollows Foundation in Los Angeles, and the Hollywood actor appeared to have a great night at the event, which raised $500,000.

He wrote on Twitter: "Last night a group of amazing people gathered in L.A and raised 500,000 dollars for @FredHollows...

"... I want to thank everyone who lent a hand and support in the amazing @FredHollows event. @audi you are amazing! (sic)"

Several other big-ticket items were auctioned off at the Gala, which took place at The Highlight Room by Casa Noble Tequila, including a dinner with Al Pacino, Robert Pattinson and Joel that sold for $22,000, according to The Blast.

Paris Hilton donated $5,000 without even winning anything on the auction, and two set visits to Martin Scorsese's movie 'The Irishman' with star Robert DeNiro went for $20,000 and $18,000.

Joel co-hosted the event, which featured performances from Seal and Flea.

The Fred Hollows Foundation - founded by the eye surgeon of the same name - works with local doctors, health workers and nurses in 25 countries to help them develop the skills to treat eye issues.

The charity is aiming to put an end to avoidable blindness and give people in developing countries the same "quality eye care the rest of the world takes for granted".

Joel has seen the work the Foundation does first-hand.