Luke Bryan 'jelly' of Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan is "a little" jealous of Blake Shelton being named the Sexiest Man Alive.

The 41-year-old star is feeling slightly envious of his fellow country singer/songwriter after he was awarded the title by PEOPLE magazine earlier this week, and admitted he "feels bad" for poking fun at him after several others did the same online.

He said: "I'm a little jelly. I think he ought to enjoy [it]."

"I originally roasted him about it.

"But then now the whole world is roasting him and now I feel bad for roasting him."

But Luke insisted he is "proud" of Blake overall and believes the 41-year-old singer "deserves" the title, despite what the haters think.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he added: "It's very flattering and I'm happy for him. I want to go on the record and say that I'm proud of my guy.

"And for all of the people out there that are giving him grief, I mean, Blake is a good-looking guy and he deserves it."

Earlier this week, Blake - who is dating singer Gwen Stefani - admitted he is going to "milk" being awarded the coveted title for "everything it's worth" until next year when someone else is given the accolade.

He said: "I mean, you can't be the sexiest man alive ... unless you're the sexiest man alive. I said this in the magazine when I did my interview for 'Sexiest Man Alive,' that I had been fat and ugly my whole life, and if only for one year, I get to be sexy, I am going to milk this for everything that it's worth."