Daniela Vega, trans actress, stars in 'A Fantastic Woman'

TORONTO — Since its debut at the Berlin Film Festival, "A Fantastic Woman" has been celebrated as one of the year's best films and Daniela Vega's leading performance as a watershed event.

Numerous high-profile stories have won plaudits for their portrayals of transgender lives. But the 28-year-old Vega is trans, herself. The strength and authenticity of her performance is a rebuke to the filmmakers who have argued that it's impractical to cast trans actors for trans parts.

Sony Pictures Classics released "A Fantastic Woman" on Friday for a one-week awards-qualifying release. A larger release will come in February. But by then, Vega might already be making history. Some have speculated that Vega could be the first trans actor to be nominated for an Oscar.

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press