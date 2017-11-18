Kim Kardashian West splits from assistant

Kim Kardashian West has parted ways with her assistant.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has reportedly decided to professionally split from Stephanie Shepherd but the pair still remain good friends.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "They just agreed their working relationship was no longer working. Steph is still a part of Kim and her family's life - she went to Kim's birthday dinner and Kendall's birthday party.

"There isn't bad blood there. They still hang out and are friends, but they have gone their separate ways and are not working together anymore."

Stephanie was in Paris with Kim when the 37-year-old reality television personality was robbed at gunpoint whilst alone in her hotel room, something which Stephanie described as "terrifying".

She said: "It was terrifying. At the time, I had to hold it together and make sure everything was getting handled and that we could get Kim home as quickly and safely as possible, and obviously I can't even begin to imagine what she's gone through, what she's had to deal with."

Since the incident, security has been ramped up and Stephanie admits even staff like herself have become "more cautious".

She added: "Even I have been more cautious. We have alarms and security plans, and all that. Still, whenever I've had to stay home alone, I get a little scared. So I did get a couple of extra pepper sprays."

And Stephanie insists the family's life isn't always as dramatic as it seems to be and praised Kim's husband Kanye West for being so funny.

She shared: "I think people would be surprised to know how funny Kanye is. I know everyone thinks he's so deep and serious, but he's also so funny, like he has me rolling laughing and sometimes I'm like, 'Is this inappropriate that I'm laughing so hard?' He has these one-liners, and he's just so unfiltered, he makes me laugh so hard. But he's also truly the hardest working man I've ever met."