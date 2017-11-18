AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young dead at 64

NEW YORK — Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist and guiding force behind the Australian hard rock band AC/DC, has died. He was 64.

AC/DC announced the death on their official Facebook page and website Saturday. The posts did not say when or where Young died.

Young was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. A statement says he died peacefully with his family by his side.

Band representatives didn't immediately return emails seeking comment. Young formed the group with his brother, Angus.