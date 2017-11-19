Sir Derek Jacobi planning to wed

Sir Derek Jacobi is getting married to his long-term partner.

The 'Murder on the Orient' express actor has been in a relationship with Richard Clifford for 40 years, and after entering a civil partnership in 2005, they are planning to tie the knot now that same-sex marriage is legal.

Derek said of their plans: "We are doing it because we want to.

"There's no public reason. We love each other and we want to.

"We're great friends, we support each other, whatever I've lacked he provides and vice versa. We just get on."

The 79-year-old actor believes the key to his long relationship with Richard is humour.

He said: "A sense of humour is essential. You stay much healthier if you can laugh.

"A sense of end-up and not taking things too seriously, seeing the funny side of things... It's a great help because it makes one less pompous, it takes the pomposity out of everything."

The 'Breaking the Code' actor has known he was gay from a very young age, but never had any problems accepting his sexuality.

He told Gay Times magazine: "I knew I was different. I knew that as soon as I became a thinking creature.