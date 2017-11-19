Spencer Pratt apologises for judging people

Spencer Pratt has apologised for judging people who post about their children on social media as he can't stop sharing snaps of his son.

The 34-year-old reality television star and his wife Heidi Montag welcomed son Gunner Stone into the world six weeks ago and can't stop writing about him on social media.

He shared on his Snapchat account: "It's so funny. I used to be like, 'Why do people put their babies on their content?' Well, now I know.

"Because we're obsessed with our babies. And if you don't like it, you just click to the next story. So forgive me, anyone in the past, that I judged for putting baby content in your story."

It comes after Spencer revealed he wanted his child to sign up to social media as soon as he's born.

Speaking before the birth, he said: "This kid will have an iPhone at birth. I'm gonna teach this kid how to Snap when they're born, like, 'Put your finger here.' You walk around, everybody's making their own content all day long. We live in a new world where everyone's a fame w***e, so I'm happy to let him be at an advanced level. I would just like my baby to be a professional content maker."

And Spencer had also confessed at the time that the couple had to "ditch a couple names" for their impending arrival as the social media handles weren't available.

Heidi and Spencer are already talking about having a second child.

She said: "We'll wait for a girl [to paint the room pink] ... You know, it took me a lot of years to convince Spencer to have baby number one. So, I'm just trying to put it out there. It's not anytime soon, but you gotta work on these things is what I've learned."