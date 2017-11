France wrestles with the line between seduction, harassment

French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen, meanwhile, has provoked ire by defending director Roman Polanski amid calls to cancel a screening of his movies at a French cultural institute.

Nyssen urged the French "to not condemn the work" of the Polish-born director who in the 1970s pleaded guilty to having sex in the U.S. with a 13-year-old girl whom he plied with champagne and Quaaludes. The institute said its role was not to moralize.

This year, Polanski was even honoured as president of the Cesar awards, France's answer to the Oscars.

In another dispute, Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet provoked consternation by suggesting that a legal minimum age of 13 for sexual consent "is worth considering." Activists protested in Paris to demand that the age of consent be set at 15.

For decades, the French have seen it as a point of honour to separate the public and private lives of French politicians and artists. Some say this has protected men such as former President Francois Mitterrand, who had a mistress and secret love child, and Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former International Monetary Fund chief accused by a New York hotel maid of sexual assault.

Such perceived apathy has triggered an outcry from French feminists, who laud the U.S. outpouring against harassment and accuse France of having normalized sexism.

"Often in France, we hide behind the idea of gallantry for men. But this is constructed to make us hide the violence and think it is seduction," said prominent feminist Caroline de Haas.

She called the French government's response to the allegations of sexual harassment "radio silence" when compared with other countries such as Britain or the U.S.

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged women to speak out against sexual assault, and moved quickly to strip Weinstein of the Legion of Honor award he won for producing the Oscar-winning French film "The Artist."

"We must change the whole way of thinking of our society. We must calm the impulses of domination that some men have, this sexual violence," Macron said Friday.

But feminists say symbolic moves are not enough to combat the engrained sexism in France.

The author of a French essay on seduction had to spell it out in an interview with the Madame Figaro magazine last week that harassment is not seduction and is not ever a positive thing.

"A harasser is a predator, not a seducer," said Gilles Lipovetsky.

Thomas Adamson on Twitter: Twitter.com/ThomasAdamson_K

By Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press