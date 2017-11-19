Musicians unite at AMAs in wake of tumultuous year

Iconic entertainer Diana Ross was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award, and she received touching video messages from Barack and Michelle Obama, and Taylor Swift.

The 73-year-old was cheerful and energetic as she ran through well-known songs onstage like a veteran, singing "I'm Coming Out" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," among other hits, with her signature big hair. Foxx, Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson and others sang along, while some of Ross' grandchildren danced onstage near the end of the performance.

Pink was also impressive as she continued to show her athleticism and acrobatic skills during a second performance at the AMAs, performing from the side of a high-rise building alongside aerial dancers. The K-pop group BTS, who have a feverish and fanatic social media following, earned the night's loudest applause after they performed their song, "DNA."

Another highlight of the night came when Linkin Park — whose lead singer Chester Bennington killed himself earlier this year — won favourite alternative rock artist.

"We want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humour, to his joy," band member Mike Shinoda said onstage. "I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you've got and make Chester proud."

Selena Gomez, who had a kidney transplant this year due to her struggle with lupus, sang "Wolves" while lying on the floor in a short nightgown. Her knees, hands and forehead covered in faux bruises and blood.

Christina Aguilera was shaky when she sang a medley of Whitney Houston's songs to honour the 25th anniversary of Houston's film, "The Bodyguard." The band Portugal. The Man, who sang their pop hit "Feel It Still," opened their performance with the words: "No computers up here, just live instruments." And rapper Macklemore gave his grandmother a birthday shout out at the end of his performance.

Like Mars, Keith Urban also won multiple awards, including favourite country album, country male artist and country song.

"Absolutely you should be sharing these, my love," the country singer said as "This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley passed two of the trophies to Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman, who sat in the audience.

It was a memorable night for Canadian Shawn Mendes, who won favourite adult contemporary artist, beating Mars and Ed Sheeran.

"Ed and Bruno are basically the two reasons I started singing," he said.

Former One Direction singer Niall Horan won new artist of the year; the Chainsmokers were named favourite electronic dance artist; and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Canada's Justin Bieber won collaboration of the year for the hit song "Despacito."

DJ Khaled won favourite rap/hip-hop song for "I'm the One," his No. 1 hit featuring Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.

While the performers at the AMAs were evenly split between men and women, the nominees were not — a reflection of the year in pop music where male acts dominated.

___

Online:

https://www.theamas.com/

By Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press