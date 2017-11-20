Nick Jonas wants to be Joe Jonas' best man

Nick Jonas hopes he'll be asked to be the best man at his brother Joe Jonas' wedding.

The 28-year-old DNCE singer is in the early stages of organising his special day after popping the question to actress Sophie Turner earlier this year, and his younger brother and former Jonas Brother band mate is ready to take on the important role to help him with his planning.

When asked if he knows who will be the best man, Nick said: "I think my brother Kevin, when he got married, he had all of us be the best men. That's kind of the diplomatic approach, but I don't know. It's up to him."

The 'Jealous' singer, 25, would be happy in any role Joe decides to give him, including being the wedding singer, although he isn't overly keen about the idea as it won't give him time to "dance [his] a** off."

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: "If he wants me to sing, I'll sing, but I kind of just want to be able to enjoy the night and dance my a** off."

It comes after Nick previously labelled Joe and Sophie's relationship as "beautiful", and claimed his brother had found the love of his life in the 'Game of Thrones' star.

He said: "I can tell you that he found his partner and love of his life. That's all that matters. It's a beautiful thing."

Joe and Sophie, 21, announced their engagement back in October by posting photos of her ring on Instagram, and Nick later posted the pic on his Instagram complete with words of praise for the pair.

He wrote: "Ahh! Congratulations to my brother... and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much.(sic)"

Meanwhile, Sophie previously admitted she and Joe are trying to keep their romance "private".