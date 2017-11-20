Bruno Mars and Keith Urban win big at American Music Awards

Bruno Mars and Keith Urban were the big winners at the American Music Awards.
The 32-year-old singer won seven accolades at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (19.11.17), including Artist of the Year, Pop or Rock Male Artist and the Pop or Rock Album prize for '24K Magic'.
Despite his haul of gongs, Bruno wasn't at the ceremony due to tour commitments in South America so had to thank fans via video message.
He said: "I wish I could be partying with y'all."
Keith was another big winner on the night as he picked up a hat-trick of awards, including the Best Male Country Artist prize.
When he went on stage to collect the huge accolade, he was also told by presenting pair Justin Hartley and Kathryn Hahn that he had won for Best Country Song for his hit 'Blue Ain't Your Color' and he'd scooped the Country Album accolade for 'Ripcord'.
When Kathryn joked he didn't have enough hands to hold his haul, Justin handed two of the awards to his wife Nicole Kidman, who was sat in the front row.
Keith said: "Absolutely, you should be sharing these my love."
He then thanked his significant other and their kids, Sunday, nine, and Faith, six.
Keith told the crowd: "To my fans, you are the best in the world. Baby girl, I share these with you tonight and our baby girls at home."
Other big winners at the star-studded ceremony were Diana Ross, who took home the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also performed her 1980 hit 'I'm Coming Out' as well as 'Take Me Higher' and 'Ease on Down the Road'.
Diana's daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick presented her with the accolade, and the legendary singer admitted she was "so humbled" to receive the prize.
She told the audience: "This is all about love, This is my family and I'm sending love out there to each and everyone one of you - our global family. I'm so humbled. I love you so very much and I think you know that.
"I really, really love you so very much and I will hold onto this beautiful honor. Thank you."
Other winners on the night included Niall Horan, who picked up the New Artist of the Year gong, while Lady Gaga was named the Pop or Rock Female artist and Coldplay won the Tour of the Year accolade.
American Music Awards 2017 Winners:
Lifetime achievement award: Diana Ross
Artist of the year: Bruno Mars
New artist of the year: Niall Horan
Tour of the year: Coldplay
Video of the year: 'That's What I Like' by Bruno Mars
Alternative artist: Linkin Park
Collaboration of the year: 'Despacito' by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
Pop or rock male artist: Bruno Mars
Pop or rock female artist: Lady Gaga
Pop or rock album: '24K Magic' by Bruno Mars
Adult contemporary: Shawn Mendes
Pop rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons
Rap or hip-hop artist: Drake
Rap or hip-hop album: 'DAMN.' by Kendrick Lamar
Rap or hip-hop song: 'I'm the One' by DJ Khaled
Male country artist: Keith Urban
Female country artist: Carrie Underwood
Country duo or group: Little Big Town
Country song: 'Blue Ain't Your Color' by Keith Urban
Country Album: 'Ripcord' by Keith Urban
Soul or R&B male artist: Bruno Mars
Soul or R&B female artist: Beyonce
Soul or R&B album: '24K Magic' by Bruno Mars
Soul or R&B song: 'That's What I Like' by Bruno Mars
Latin artist: Shakira
Contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle
Top soundtrack: 'Moana'
Bruno Mars and Keith Urban were the big winners at the American Music Awards.
The 32-year-old singer won seven accolades at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (19.11.17), including Artist of the Year, Pop or Rock Male Artist and the Pop or Rock Album prize for '24K Magic'.
Despite his haul of gongs, Bruno wasn't at the ceremony due to tour commitments in South America so had to thank fans via video message.
He said: "I wish I could be partying with y'all."
Keith was another big winner on the night as he picked up a hat-trick of awards, including the Best Male Country Artist prize.
When he went on stage to collect the huge accolade, he was also told by presenting pair Justin Hartley and Kathryn Hahn that he had won for Best Country Song for his hit 'Blue Ain't Your Color' and he'd scooped the Country Album accolade for 'Ripcord'.
When Kathryn joked he didn't have enough hands to hold his haul, Justin handed two of the awards to his wife Nicole Kidman, who was sat in the front row.
Keith said: "Absolutely, you should be sharing these my love."
He then thanked his significant other and their kids, Sunday, nine, and Faith, six.
Keith told the crowd: "To my fans, you are the best in the world. Baby girl, I share these with you tonight and our baby girls at home."
Other big winners at the star-studded ceremony were Diana Ross, who took home the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also performed her 1980 hit 'I'm Coming Out' as well as 'Take Me Higher' and 'Ease on Down the Road'.
Diana's daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick presented her with the accolade, and the legendary singer admitted she was "so humbled" to receive the prize.
She told the audience: "This is all about love, This is my family and I'm sending love out there to each and everyone one of you - our global family. I'm so humbled. I love you so very much and I think you know that.
"I really, really love you so very much and I will hold onto this beautiful honor. Thank you."
Other winners on the night included Niall Horan, who picked up the New Artist of the Year gong, while Lady Gaga was named the Pop or Rock Female artist and Coldplay won the Tour of the Year accolade.
American Music Awards 2017 Winners:
Lifetime achievement award: Diana Ross
Artist of the year: Bruno Mars
New artist of the year: Niall Horan
Tour of the year: Coldplay
Video of the year: 'That's What I Like' by Bruno Mars
Alternative artist: Linkin Park
Collaboration of the year: 'Despacito' by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
Pop or rock male artist: Bruno Mars
Pop or rock female artist: Lady Gaga
Pop or rock album: '24K Magic' by Bruno Mars
Adult contemporary: Shawn Mendes
Pop rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons
Rap or hip-hop artist: Drake
Rap or hip-hop album: 'DAMN.' by Kendrick Lamar
Rap or hip-hop song: 'I'm the One' by DJ Khaled
Male country artist: Keith Urban
Female country artist: Carrie Underwood
Country duo or group: Little Big Town
Country song: 'Blue Ain't Your Color' by Keith Urban
Country Album: 'Ripcord' by Keith Urban
Soul or R&B male artist: Bruno Mars
Soul or R&B female artist: Beyonce
Soul or R&B album: '24K Magic' by Bruno Mars
Soul or R&B song: 'That's What I Like' by Bruno Mars
Latin artist: Shakira
Contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle
Top soundtrack: 'Moana'
Bruno Mars and Keith Urban were the big winners at the American Music Awards.
The 32-year-old singer won seven accolades at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (19.11.17), including Artist of the Year, Pop or Rock Male Artist and the Pop or Rock Album prize for '24K Magic'.
Despite his haul of gongs, Bruno wasn't at the ceremony due to tour commitments in South America so had to thank fans via video message.
He said: "I wish I could be partying with y'all."
Keith was another big winner on the night as he picked up a hat-trick of awards, including the Best Male Country Artist prize.
When he went on stage to collect the huge accolade, he was also told by presenting pair Justin Hartley and Kathryn Hahn that he had won for Best Country Song for his hit 'Blue Ain't Your Color' and he'd scooped the Country Album accolade for 'Ripcord'.
When Kathryn joked he didn't have enough hands to hold his haul, Justin handed two of the awards to his wife Nicole Kidman, who was sat in the front row.
Keith said: "Absolutely, you should be sharing these my love."
He then thanked his significant other and their kids, Sunday, nine, and Faith, six.
Keith told the crowd: "To my fans, you are the best in the world. Baby girl, I share these with you tonight and our baby girls at home."
Other big winners at the star-studded ceremony were Diana Ross, who took home the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also performed her 1980 hit 'I'm Coming Out' as well as 'Take Me Higher' and 'Ease on Down the Road'.
Diana's daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick presented her with the accolade, and the legendary singer admitted she was "so humbled" to receive the prize.
She told the audience: "This is all about love, This is my family and I'm sending love out there to each and everyone one of you - our global family. I'm so humbled. I love you so very much and I think you know that.
"I really, really love you so very much and I will hold onto this beautiful honor. Thank you."
Other winners on the night included Niall Horan, who picked up the New Artist of the Year gong, while Lady Gaga was named the Pop or Rock Female artist and Coldplay won the Tour of the Year accolade.
American Music Awards 2017 Winners:
Lifetime achievement award: Diana Ross
Artist of the year: Bruno Mars
New artist of the year: Niall Horan
Tour of the year: Coldplay
Video of the year: 'That's What I Like' by Bruno Mars
Alternative artist: Linkin Park
Collaboration of the year: 'Despacito' by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
Pop or rock male artist: Bruno Mars
Pop or rock female artist: Lady Gaga
Pop or rock album: '24K Magic' by Bruno Mars
Adult contemporary: Shawn Mendes
Pop rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons
Rap or hip-hop artist: Drake
Rap or hip-hop album: 'DAMN.' by Kendrick Lamar
Rap or hip-hop song: 'I'm the One' by DJ Khaled
Male country artist: Keith Urban
Female country artist: Carrie Underwood
Country duo or group: Little Big Town
Country song: 'Blue Ain't Your Color' by Keith Urban
Country Album: 'Ripcord' by Keith Urban
Soul or R&B male artist: Bruno Mars
Soul or R&B female artist: Beyonce
Soul or R&B album: '24K Magic' by Bruno Mars
Soul or R&B song: 'That's What I Like' by Bruno Mars
Latin artist: Shakira
Contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle
Top soundtrack: 'Moana'