Christina Aguilera hopes she made the late Whitney Houston "proud" with her performance at the 2017 American Music Awards.

The 36-year-old singer paid tribute to the iconic singer - who passed away in February 2012 aged 48 - at the annual ceremony by performing a number of song from her 1992 movie 'The Bodyguard' in honor of the film's 25th anniversary.

Clips from the movie, which also starred Kevin Costner, were played out on the screen as Christina sang 'I Will Always Love You', followed by 'I Have Nothing', 'Run To You' and 'I'm Every Woman', earning a standing ovation from the audience at the end.

Christina later thanked Whitney's "beautiful family" for giving her permission to perform the tracks, admitting the segment was a "dream come true".