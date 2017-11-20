Michael Redhill wins $100K Giller Prize

In his acceptance speech, Redhill gave a toast to Rabinovitch, who died in August at age 87.

This year's gala, the 24th annual one, also commemorated him at the start of the show. Opera star Measha Brueggergosman gave a powerful performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" with a choir while photos of Rabinovitch, his family and friends were projected on screens beside the stage.

"Jack would have been thrilled, as he always was, to be here surrounded by friends with whom he had deep, loving relationships, and in the company of authors he greatly admired," his daughter Elana Rabinovitch, the Giller's executive director, said before the televised show began.

"That he is not here tonight and always seemed unthinkable and feels unbearable."

She also announced the winner, using her father's famous Giller line: "For the price of a dinner in this town you can get all five books. So, buy the books and eat at home."

Comedy star and author Mary Walsh hosted the black-tie gala, which was broadcast on CBC-TV from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Toronto.

Other guests included actor Wendy Crewson, filmmakers Atom Egoyan and Patricia Rozema, Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins, and literary stars John Irving and Lawrence Hill.

This year's jury read 112 books submitted by 73 publisher imprints from across the country.

The jury included Andre Alexis, Anita Rau Badami, Lynn Coady and Richard Beard.

Alexis said the jury spent about three hours deciding on the winner Monday morning and described deliberations as "lovely."

"I was with four people whose intellect and openness I deeply respected. It was a difficult choice, but it was a wonderful process."

Last year's winner was Madeleine Thien for "Do Not Say We Have Nothing."

Redhill said "Bellevue Square" is the first in a tryptic of novels and he's already most of the way through writing the second one.

"I don't know if there will be any more mystery novels,"he said. "Inger has not left the room yet but for now, I have some books that are part of this grouping of novels that are very alive in me right now and that's what I want to do."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press