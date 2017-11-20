Salt-N-Pepa to star alongside Taraji P. Henson on TV skit

Salt-N-Pepa will star alongside Taraji P. Henson in a Christmas special TV skit.

Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton - who make up the hip hop trio along with Deidra "DJ Spinderella" Roper - are to appear as Sugar-N-Spice in 'White Hot Holidays', in which the 'Empire' star will portray Mrs. Claus and rapper Method Man will play the Tooth Fairy.

According to TMZ, one of the reasons the 'Push It' hitmakers signed up for the show is because they are keen to do a lot more acting in the future.

They recorded the episode last week, and the show will also feature fellow musicians Fergie, Ciara and Faith Evans, but they will be sticking to their rapping and singing talents rather than acting.

Salt-N-Pepa will also appear alongside Taraji when they star in the next series of 'Empire', in which she portrays Loretha "Cookie" Lyon.

The legendary group haven't released a studio album since 1997's 'Brand New', two years after they won the 1995 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

They officially split up in 2006 and while they are now back on the music scene, the hip hop group recently admitted they'd much prefer to team up with stars of the 90s than some of the modern acts, because they "don't understand" the rivalry between contemporary artists.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Salt said: "I love that when we were coming up in music there were so many women and we were all cool with each other.

"But I don't understand this rivalry artists like Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma have with each other. It's really brutal.

"There was Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim when we started and we all had different voices that represented all the people.